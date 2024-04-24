Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $186.69, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.11%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 9.56% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Builders FirstSource in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.42, signifying a 18.24% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.81 billion, showing a 1.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.83 per share and a revenue of $18 billion, signifying shifts of -5.21% and +5.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.77.

It's also important to note that BLDR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.