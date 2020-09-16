Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Builders FirstSource (BLDR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $33.17 in the previous session. Builders FirstSource has gained 28.2% since the start of the year compared to the 31.9% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 33.9% return for the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2020, Builders FirstSource reported EPS of $0.67 versus consensus estimate of $0.27 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.32%.

For the current fiscal year, Builders FirstSource is expected to post earnings of $2.1 per share on $7.98 billion in revenues. This represents a 0.48% change in EPS on a 9.55% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.38 per share on $8.48 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.68% and 6.27%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Builders FirstSource may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Builders FirstSource has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Builders FirstSource fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Builders FirstSource shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does Builders FirstSource Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Builders FirstSource have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Tecnoglass (TGLS), Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL), and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 13% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Builders FirstSource, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.