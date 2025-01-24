Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $166.76, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen an increase of 13.46% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.19, signifying a 38.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.92 billion, reflecting a 5.54% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.42, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BLDR's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BLDR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.