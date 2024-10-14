Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $196.71, moving +1.92% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

The construction supply company's stock has climbed by 5.29% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Builders FirstSource in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.10, reflecting a 26.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.47 billion, indicating a 1.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.68 per share and a revenue of $16.82 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.95% and -1.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.64.

Also, we should mention that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 11.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.67 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

