Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $165.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 1.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.71, reflecting a 15.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion, down 9.45% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Builders FirstSource holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Builders FirstSource is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.84, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.