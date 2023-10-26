Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) reached $107.12, with a +0.85% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.05, down 22.12% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.87 billion, indicating a 15.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.69 per share and a revenue of $17.44 billion, indicating changes of -26.83% and -23.26%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Builders FirstSource presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.14 of its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

