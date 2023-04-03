Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $90.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 0.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.37, down 39.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.59 billion, down 36.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -62.64% and -29.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.71, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

