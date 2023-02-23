Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $80.01, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion, down 8.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.