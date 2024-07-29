Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $168.09, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Shares of the construction supply company witnessed a gain of 21.01% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.16, marking a 18.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.48 billion, indicating a 1.17% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.81 billion, indicating changes of -11.38% and +4.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Builders FirstSource is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.65, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BLDR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BLDR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

