Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BLDR surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

BLDR has rallied 9.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests BLDR could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BLDR's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BLDR for more gains in the near future.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.