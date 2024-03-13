Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $201.14, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

The construction supply company's shares have seen an increase of 9.59% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.57%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.82 billion, showing a 1.76% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.61 per share and a revenue of $18.05 billion, signifying shifts of -6.72% and +5.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.09% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.51, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

