Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $172.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 11.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of Builders FirstSource will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2024. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.12%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.47 billion, indicating a 1.51% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.69 per share and a revenue of $16.82 billion, signifying shifts of -19.88% and -1.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.68. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.96 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 10.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.65.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.