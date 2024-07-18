Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the latest trading day at $158.94, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.78% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.16, signifying a 18.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.48 billion, indicating a 1% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.82 billion, demonstrating changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.55.

One should further note that BLDR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.