Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $116.10, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.71%.

The the stock of construction supply company has fallen by 13.4% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.35, showcasing a 49.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.69 billion, reflecting a 5.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $16.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.65% and +2.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.51, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

