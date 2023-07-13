Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $139.87, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 15.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.60, down 58.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, down 39.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.27 per share and revenue of $16.36 billion, which would represent changes of -45.11% and -27.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

