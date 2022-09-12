Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $61.41, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 13.54% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $3.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.18 billion, down 5.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.86 per share and revenue of $21.91 billion, which would represent changes of +53.68% and +10.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.24% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.15, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



