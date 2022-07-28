Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $65.83, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 23.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, down 1.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $21.61 billion, which would represent changes of +19.19% and +8.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.37, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

