Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $63.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 24.5% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2022. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.48 billion, down 1.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.30 per share and revenue of $21.69 billion, which would represent changes of +19.19% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.35.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.