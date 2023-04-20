Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $94.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 12.71% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion, down 36.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.99 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -62.64% and -29.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.52.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

