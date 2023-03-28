Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $86.30, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 4.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 58.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.59 billion, down 36.89% from the prior-year quarter.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.01 per share and revenue of $15.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -62.53% and -29.82%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.19.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

