Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $82.28, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 13.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.37, down 14.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion, down 8.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.1% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.04, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.