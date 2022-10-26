Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $60.70, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 11.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.22 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.74 per share and revenue of $21.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.52% and +10.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% lower. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.21.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.