Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $63.79, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 8.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.51%.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.42, up 0.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.18 billion, down 5.91% from the prior-year quarter.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.86 per share and revenue of $21.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.68% and +10.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Builders FirstSource currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.68, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.