Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $53.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 20.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.47 billion, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.51% and +8.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

