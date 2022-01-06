Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $82.46, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 7.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.35 billion, up 71.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.17% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.87.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

