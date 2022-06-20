Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $50.48, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 17% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.07, up 11.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.47 billion, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion, which would represent changes of +18.51% and +8.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.46% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.