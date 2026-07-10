Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the recent trading session at $75.69, demonstrating a +1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had lost 5.13% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 44.54% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.93 billion, indicating a 7.22% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $14.87 billion, which would represent changes of -37.3% and -2.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.19% increase. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.28.

Also, we should mention that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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