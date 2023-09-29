Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed the most recent trading day at $124.49, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 12.98% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $4.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.87 billion, down 15.49% from the prior-year quarter.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.69 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.83% and -23.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.87% higher. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.62, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

