Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $141.77, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction supply company had gained 6.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.14%.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, down 38.68% from the prior-year quarter.

BLDR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.38 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -44.52% and -27.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.69, so we one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

