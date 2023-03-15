Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $79.53, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Heading into today, shares of the construction supply company had lost 1.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Builders FirstSource will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 58.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.58 billion, down 36.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.14 per share and revenue of $16.19 billion, which would represent changes of -61.84% and -28.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.2% higher. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Builders FirstSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.36, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

