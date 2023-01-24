Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $72.11, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 10.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Builders FirstSource as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.18 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.21% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

