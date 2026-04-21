Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $89.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Shares of the construction supply company have appreciated by 7.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 74.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.17 billion, down 13.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.68 per share and revenue of $14.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.56% and -1.44%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Builders FirstSource possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.07, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 242, this industry ranks in the bottom 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.