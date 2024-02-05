Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ending at $178.18, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 13.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.70, indicating a 15.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.94 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.95% increase. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.