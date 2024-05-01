Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) closed at $184.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Shares of the construction supply company witnessed a loss of 8.48% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2024. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $2.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.24%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.81 billion, reflecting a 1.97% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.83 per share and a revenue of $18 billion, representing changes of -5.21% and +5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. At present, Builders FirstSource boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.

Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Building Products - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLDR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

