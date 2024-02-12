Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) ended the recent trading session at $187.12, demonstrating a +0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

The construction supply company's stock has climbed by 10.72% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.70, reflecting a 15.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.94 billion, indicating a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher within the past month. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.32, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

