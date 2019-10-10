Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and Cedar Fair (FUN) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist here at Zacks Investment and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. The first name is Builders FirstSource BLDR and it is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that sports an A for Growth (almost all of Brian’s selections are A’s or B’s for Growth) and also an A for Value. Brian notes that he likes to see the divergence between growth and value and that tells him he is on the right path. A quick review of the numbers on this stock suggest that $22 might be a resistance level, but if the stock gets through that then Brian suggested $28 could be next. Cedar Fair FUN is the next stock and this one is not only an A for Growth, but a B for Value, so two stocks with strong Zacks Style Scores! Brian reviews the earnings and estimate revisions and likes the valuation. The real story here is the company is said to have rejected a bid for $70 per share – and at $58 that would be a nice win for more recent shareholders. Brian let’s everyone know where the winning bid for this stock would probably be in the video, so be sure to watch to the end!

