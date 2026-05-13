Builders FirstSource (BIT:1BLDR) Price Target Decreased by 15.90% to 88.62

The average one-year price target for Builders FirstSource (BIT:1BLDR) has been revised to €88.62 / share. This is a decrease of 15.90% from the prior estimate of €105.37 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €65.37 to a high of €129.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.79% from the latest reported closing price of €62.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 757 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders FirstSource. This is an decrease of 580 owner(s) or 43.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BLDR is 0.20%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 116,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,027K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,319K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,317K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BLDR by 87.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,818K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BLDR by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,621K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BLDR by 1.91% over the last quarter.

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