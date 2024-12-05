Builders Capital Mortgage Corp Announces Bond Offering

Builders Capital Mortgage (TSE:BCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp is set to close the second tranche of its bond offering on January 6, 2025, aiming to raise up to $50 million to fund short-term residential construction mortgages in Alberta and British Columbia. The offering involves participation from related parties, including a significant contribution from Builders Capital 2019 Ltd., owned by the company’s CEO.

For further insights into TSE:BCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.