News & Insights

Stocks

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp Announces Bond Offering

December 05, 2024 — 08:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Builders Capital Mortgage (TSE:BCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp is set to close the second tranche of its bond offering on January 6, 2025, aiming to raise up to $50 million to fund short-term residential construction mortgages in Alberta and British Columbia. The offering involves participation from related parties, including a significant contribution from Builders Capital 2019 Ltd., owned by the company’s CEO.

For further insights into TSE:BCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.