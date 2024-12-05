Builders Capital Mortgage Corp Announces Bond Offering

Builders Capital Mortgage (TSE:BCF) has released an update.
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp is set to close the second tranche of its bond offering on January 6, 2025, aiming to raise up to $50 million to fund short-term residential construction mortgages in Alberta and British Columbia. The offering involves participation from related parties, including a significant contribution from Builders Capital 2019 Ltd., owned by the company’s CEO.
