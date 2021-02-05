Builder Skanska's Q4 profit just lags forecast

Swedish builder Skanska reported on Friday a slightly lower fourth-quarter profit than expected and said it would propose a dividend of 9.50 crowns per share, including an extra dividend of 3.00 crowns.

Operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 6.59 billion Swedish crowns ($778.1 million) against a year-ago 2.45 billion.

Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 6.84 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.4699 Swedish crowns)

