Builder Skanska's Q1 operating profit falls less than expected

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Skanska SKAb.ST reported on Thursday a smaller drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it was seeing early signs of reduced market uncertainty and increased activity, especially among private customers to its Construction unit.

First-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.33 billion Swedish crowns ($279.82 million) compared with 2.90 billion a year earlier, on an 18% sales drop.

Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 1.25 billion crowns.

The operating margin for the Construction unit widened to 2.5% from 1.6%, which supported profits.

Order bookings at the construction division, which books the bulk of group revenues and which is in the process of refocusing on only higher-margin projects, shrank to 34.9 billion crowns from 41.3 billion.

The division raised its market outlook for the next 12 months for residential building across its markets, and raised the outlook for non-residential building in Sweden, Britain and the United States.

($1 = 8.3269 Swedish crowns)

