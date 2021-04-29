Builder Skanska's Q1 operating profit falls less than expected

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Skanska SKAb.ST reported on Thursday a smaller drop than expected in quarterly profit and said it was seeing early signs of reduced market uncertainty and increased activity, especially among private customers to its Construction unit.

First-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.33 billion Swedish crowns ($279.82 million) against a year-ago 2.90 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 1.25 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.3269 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

