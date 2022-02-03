US Markets

Builder Skanska's profit beats forecasts

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bing Guan

Sweden's Skanska reported on Thursday a quarterly profit above market expectations, and said market activity in construction had picked up gradually during the year.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden's Skanska SKAb.ST reported on Thursday a quarterly profit above market expectations, and said market activity in construction had picked up gradually during the year.

Fourth-quarter operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 3.63 billion Swedish crowns ($393.9 million) against a year-ago 6.59 billion.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a profit of 2.85 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.2161 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular