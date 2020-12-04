Builder Skanska sells UK infrastructure services business

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish builder Skanska said on Friday it had agreed to sell its infrastructure services business in Britain to M Group Services for about 570 million crowns ($67.6 million).

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST said on Friday it had agreed to sell its infrastructure services business in Britain to M Group Services for about 570 million crowns ($67.6 million).

Skanska said in a statement the sale of the business, which in 2019 had sales of around 3.6 billion crowns, was part of a strategy to focus on its core operations in the infrastructure and building sectors.

($1 = 8.4296 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More