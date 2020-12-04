Builder Skanska sells UK infrastructure services business

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST said on Friday it had agreed to sell its infrastructure services business in Britain to M Group Services for about 570 million crowns ($67.6 million).

Skanska said in a statement the sale of the business, which in 2019 had sales of around 3.6 billion crowns, was part of a strategy to focus on its core operations in the infrastructure and building sectors.

($1 = 8.4296 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

