Builder Skanska sells $669 mln majority stake in U.S project

STOCKHOLM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST is selling a 95% stake in office property 2+U in Seattle, Washington, to South Korea's Hana Alternative Asset Management and Hana Financial Group 086790.KS for about $669 million.

Skanska, the Nordic region's largest builder and one of the biggest in the United States, said the transaction for the 65,000 sq metre office tower in Seattle's central business district would be recorded in the fourth quarter by Skanska USA Commercial Development.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm Editing by David Goodman)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.