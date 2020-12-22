Builder Skanska sells $669 mln majority stake in U.S project
STOCKHOLM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST is selling a 95% stake in office property 2+U in Seattle, Washington, to South Korea's Hana Alternative Asset Management and Hana Financial Group 086790.KS for about $669 million.
Skanska, the Nordic region's largest builder and one of the biggest in the United States, said the transaction for the 65,000 sq metre office tower in Seattle's central business district would be recorded in the fourth quarter by Skanska USA Commercial Development.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm Editing by David Goodman)
((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut