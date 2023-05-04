Builder Skanska profits hit by slumping property development

Skanska op income SEK 394 mln vs estimate 854 mln

Swing to loss in residential and commercial property development

Co sees weakness in property development over coming year

Construction order intake dips year-on-year in construction

Adds quotes, background, detail

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska SKAb.ST reported a sharp fall in operating earnings for the first quarter on Thursday as central bank rate hikes and soaring inflation weighed on real estate markets, hitting its property development arms.

The Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, reported an operating profit of 394 million crowns ($39 million) in the quarter, down from 1.85 billion a year earlier.

That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 854 million crowns.

Soaring inflation and aggressive interest central bank rate hikes has weighed on activity in residential and, to a lesser extent, commercial property development in recent quarters, above all in Skanska's home market Sweden. Meanwhile, construction orders have held up well.

"For Residential Development, activity in the market remains low, impacting revenue and the number of sold units in the first quarter," CEO Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

"Buyers in the affordable segment in particular are adversely affected by increased interest rates and inflation, reducing purchasing power."

Swedish housing prices have fallen by double digits since the Riksbank's tightening cycle began in earnest a year ago. While the decline has appeared to slow in the early months of this year, many economists predict further fall.

Skanska forecast weak markets for both residential and commercial development over the coming year while guidance for construction, which accounts for the brunt of group revenues, was mixed, but with continued strong activity in the United States.

Skanska's residential and commercial property development divisions both swung to loss.

Order bookings for Skanska's construction business fell to 25.8 billion crowns in the quarter from a year-ago 30.0 billion.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

