Builder Skanska posts narrow profit beat

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Skanska SKAb.ST reported on Thursday a rise in second-quarter profit that was slightly bigger than expected and said activity was high in the construction industry, while inflation would remain challenging for the market.

Operating profit at the Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.40 billion Swedish crowns ($235.1 million) against a year-ago 2.34 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a profit of 2.18 billion crowns.

($1 = 10.2098 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

