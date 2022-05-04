Builder Skanska braces for impact of Ukraine war as profit falls

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Skanska SKAb.ST posted on Wednesday a drop in first-quarter profit and said it was bracing for potential project cancellations in its Eastern European markets as an indirect effect of the war in Ukraine.

Skanska, which operates in Poland and the Czech Republic, but not in Russia nor Ukraine, said indirect effects on the group from the war in Ukraine would include cost inflation, material shortages, and potentially postponed projects.

The Nordic region's largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, lowered its 12-month market outlooks for residential construction and development in both the Nordics and Eastern Europe.

It lowered its market outlook for non-residential building in Britain, while it raised the outlook for civil construction projects in the United States.

"Market activity is impacted by a combination of factors, early signs of postponed projects in Central Europe but also pent-up demand after the pandemic and federal funding starting to see increased number of projects coming to the market in the USA," it said.

"Supply chain disruptions, such as inflation and shortages of material will continue to impact the construction market."

Operating profit fell to 1.85 billion crowns ($187 million) from a year-earlier 2.33 billion. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average predicted a 1.55 billion crown profit.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.