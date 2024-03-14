Builder Italian-Thai Development flags cash flow issues, seeks bank loans

BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest builder Italian-Thai Development ITD.BK is negotiating with banks for new loans due to cash flow issues that have prompted it to make partial salary payments, the company said on Wednesday.

Italian-Thai Development told the Stock Exchange of Thailand that revenue from construction projects remained smaller than its overall expenses.

It expects negotiations with banks to be concluded within two to three months. Once new loans are granted, its financial situation should return to normal within another two to three months, the company said.

"This issue could lead some employees to resign or refuse to attend work. However, the company has already negotiated with them and partially paid their salaries," it said.

Banks, as creditors supporting the construction projects, have already assisted the company with this issue, it added.

Trading of Italian-Thai was suspended this month after the company said it would miss the deadline for submitting its full-year results due to an additional review by its auditors.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

