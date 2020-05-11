World Markets

Builder Group Five to delist from Johannesburg Stock Exchange in June

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Group Five Ltd said on Monday the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has approved the South African builder's application to delist its shares from trading, following a bankruptcy protection filing last year.

May 11 (Reuters) - Group Five Ltd GRFJ.J said on Monday the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has approved the South African builder's application to delist its shares from trading, following a bankruptcy protection filing last year.

The company's listing will be removed from the exchange on June 15, it said in a statement.

The application was approved by JSE on May 6.

The construction company, which traces its roots back to the 1970s, filed for bankruptcy protection in March last year after struggling to make money in an industry squeezed by stagnant economic growth.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular