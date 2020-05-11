Builder Group Five to delist from Johannesburg Stock Exchange in June

May 11 (Reuters) - Group Five Ltd GRFJ.J said on Monday the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has approved the South African builder's application to delist its shares from trading, following a bankruptcy protection filing last year.

The company's listing will be removed from the exchange on June 15, it said in a statement.

The application was approved by JSE on May 6.

The construction company, which traces its roots back to the 1970s, filed for bankruptcy protection in March last year after struggling to make money in an industry squeezed by stagnant economic growth.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.