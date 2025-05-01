Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

BuildABear Workshop (BBW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.58. Over the last 12 months, BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.41 and as low as 6.38, with a median of 9.11.

Finally, investors should note that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 7.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.23. Within the past 12 months, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 7.24.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BuildABear Workshop is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BBW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

